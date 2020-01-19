GOP Rep. Collins: This Has Been a ‘Political Impeachment’ from Day One

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) sat down with Fox News Channel’s Mark Levin for an interview which aired Sunday on “Life, Liberty & Levin” to discuss the ongoing impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Collins was critical of the impeachment process in the House, saying it has been “a political impeachment from day one” over their disdain for the president.

“Think about how bad this was: we had two hearings, and one of them was Constitutional Scholars, which was a complete waste of time, and the other one was staff,” the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee told Levin before adding how much “rigamarole” the House Democrats turned him trying to request another lawyer on the GOP’s side to get another non-fact witness.

“[T]his is a political impeachment,” Collins later added. “It has been a political impeachment from day one.”

Collins explained that the charge of obstruction of justice against Trump is “just Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler … saying, ‘We’re not getting what we want so we’re just going to just deem it that you’re obstructing Congress.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent