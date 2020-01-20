Bloomberg on Impeachment: If I Were a Senator ‘I Would Vote to Convict’ Trump

Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg said if he were a senator, he “would vote to convict” President Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

The former New York City Mayor called Trump “impetuous and erratic” and said there is “so much evidence” he “acted inappropriately” in his dealings with Ukraine.

“We’d be much better off letting the voters decide who is president in this country,” Bloomberg said in an interview with NBC’s “Today.” “I was asked if I were a senator how would I vote. I’d have to swallow two or three times, but I would say I would vote to impeach — vote to convict because there’s just so much evidence that he acted inappropriately.”

