Dem Rep. Cohen: ‘I Don’t Know’ Why Bribery Isn’t Cited in an Impeachment Article

Monday on CNN “Right Now,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) commented on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Host Brianna Keilar quizzed Cohen on why bribery was not cited in the impeachment articles after Democrats accused Trump of bribery as part of their rhetoric leading into the House impeachment trial.

“We’ve heard many Democrats say this was bribery. That’s been used as certainly rhetoric. The Constitution is very clear that that is grounds for impeachment. Why did Democrats just not cite bribery in an article of impeachment?” asked Keilar.

Cohen said he does not know the reason that particular article of impeachment was not cited.

“Well, I don’t know the reason for that,” Cohen replied. “It wouldn’t have hurt, but the people who helped us with drawing up the articles were the most senior experts in this country on impeachment and on the Constitution.”

He continued, “I don’t think it makes any difference, Brianna. They would have argued then that it wasn’t bribery. They will find any reason — this is just a fig leaf defense to give the senators an excuse to vote not to convict this president, which they’re not going to do.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent