Murphy: ‘Right Now, There Aren’t Four Republican Senators’ for Witnesses

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that Senate Democrats don’t have four Senate Republicans who will vote to support witnesses in the Senate’s impeachment trial, and while the Democrats might be able to sway four Republicans by next week, “I don’t know that we have those four yet.”

Murphy said, “I mean, why on earth should we wait until after we have the opportunity to ask questions to hear the most important testimony? I mean, that just makes no sense. If John Bolton has a really important story to tell, why wouldn’t you want him to tell that story before we have the opportunity to ask questions on the record? And, by the way, it’s not just Susan Collins. You need four Republican senators, and right now, there aren’t four Republican senators who are willing to –.”

He added, “I’ve been having conversations on the floor today with Republican senators. I’m certainly not confident that there are four votes there today. There may be by next week, and maybe today’s testimony and the arguments we’re making will help us get four, but I don’t know that we have those four yet.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett