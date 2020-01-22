GOP Sen. Lee: ‘Unfair’ of Chief Justice Roberts to Scold WH Counsel

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) on Wednesday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel reacted to Chief Justice John Roberts scolding both House impeachment managers and White House counsel during the Senate impeachment trial the night before.

Lee said he found it “unfair” of Roberts to include the White House counsel in his admonishment, arguing the House managers were at “fault” because “they were rude, they were insulting, they were demeaning” to President Donald Trump, their opposing counsel and the Senate.

“I took notes of the number of times that they were personally insulting,” Lee shared. “At one point, the chief justice had to step in and remind them not to do that, this is the Senate.”

Co-host Sandra Smith pointed out that Roberts did not single out any one party.

“He didn’t,” Lee replied. “But with respect, he should have. I’m grateful to the chief justice. He did a good job, his demeanor was great, he maintained his patience. I thought that was unfair of him to direct that at both sets of counsels because it felt to me like collective punishment for isolated guilt. This was the fault of the House management prosecution team. They were rude, they were insulting, they were demeaning, not just to the president, but to their opposing counsel and indeed to the Senate itself.”

