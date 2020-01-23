Cotton: House Democrats Repeating Themselves, Presenting Case Based on Hearsay, Objections to Trump Presidency

Thursday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) indicated he was not impressed with the House Democrats’ presentation in the Senate impeachment trial underway.

The Arkansas Republican called it repetitive and said it seemed as if it were Democrats objecting to Trump having been elected president.

“From a personal sense, it certainly seems to drag on late into the night, as the House Democrats repeat themselves time and time again,” Cotton said. “If they had strong evidence, though, I think they would simply present that evidence and let it speak for itself. But they don’t. That’s why what we heard yesterday — they were repetitive arguments over and over again, based on little more than hearsay, and House Democrats’ objections to Donald Trump being the president and being able to set foreign policy for this country. I expect, unfortunately, we’ll probably hear more of the same today.”

Cotton said he did not foresee witness being necessary.

