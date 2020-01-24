Sen. Blumenthal: Trump Is Too Dangerous to This Country to Stay in Office

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said during MSNBC’s coverage of the impeachment trial on Friday that President Donald Trump was too dangerous to this country to stay in office.

Host Chris Matthews asked, “Do you think Adam Schiff is right in his final words last night that this president is too dangerous to this country to stay in office through next January?”

Blumenthal said, “That’s the key question, Chris, and the answer is yes.”

He continued, “The reason why I say it the key yes is the proof is overwhelming that the president corruptly abused his office for personal gain. The proof is overwhelming. In fact, if I were the prosecutor here, I could say right now I rest my case, even though we’re seeking new documents and evidence that will complete the story. The question is whether he should be permitted to stay in office and what damage he can do in the months going forward. And clearly, the answer is yes, that so far, unless he comes forward with something that proves his innocence, his guilt is established, and the question is what’s the remedy? And just as the Constitution provides, no discretion if impeachment is necessary, it also says that the president shall — it is shall be removed from office in the event he commits an impeachable offense, and he’s found guilty by the Senate.”

