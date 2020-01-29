Schumer: More Likely Than Not Senate Doesn’t Have Witnesses

. @SenSchumer : "We've always known it will be an uphill fight on witnesses and on documents…Is it more likely than not? Probably no. Is it a decent good chance? Yes." pic.twitter.com/rmFXqrdeOt

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that it is more likely than not that there will not be additional witnesses and documents in the Senate’s impeachment trial, but there is a “decent, good chance” of getting additional witnesses and documents.

Schumer said, “I would say this, we’ve always known it will be an uphill fight on witnesses and on documents. Because the president and Mitch McConnell put huge pressure on these folks. But for four weeks, we’ve made the relentless — we’ve been, I’ve been — every day, I think, every single day, I have argued why we need witnesses and documents. And we have won over the American people. And so, our Republican colleagues, at least some of them, realize that if they are to reject witnesses and documents, they’re going against not just a small group, or not just Democrats, but against the whole grain of America. And they know that they may be held accountable to that. So, I hope we can get witnesses and documents.”

He concluded, “It’s an uphill fight. Is it more like[ly] than not? Probably no. But is it a decent, good chance? Yes.”

