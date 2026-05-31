Democrat Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is being criticized online for letting his wife answer for the controversy surrounding recent reports about him.

Platner shared a video featuring his wife, Amy Gertner, on Saturday evening wherein she responded to news articles about their marriage.

She said they married in 2023 and “love each other deeply.” Gertner added she found it “shameful” that there was a “group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on like health care, and education, and child care.”

Gertner said they work with a marriage counselor and both have personal counselors. She then called Platner “wonderful and dynamic and probably a genius.”

“I just, I admire the fuck out of him. So when there are news articles about our marriage, it’s just extra shitty,” she added:

Reports over the weekend said Platner’s wife admitted to his campaign that he had sent sexually explicit texts to women in the early part of their marriage. He also reportedly has an active account on the Kik messaging app where his profile picture allegedly showed him shirtless.

Platner’s campaign reportedly said he had deleted the app but had not deactivated the account, according to Breitbart News.

The Kik app has reportedly been linked to scandals involving pedophiles.

Meanwhile, social media users were quick to respond to Platner’s post featuring his wife’s message. Journalist Megan Basham wrote, “Your presence on a site selling all manner of an extreme sexual perversion, including illegal material involving children, is absolutely relevant for voters to weigh.”

Another user said, “Really shitty of you to put her in this position in the first place, dude, and now you’re making her answer for you? Just a pure scumbag right through to the core,” while someone else wrote, “A real man doesn’t make his wife come out and make a public statement about YOUR scandal. YOU should be out front making a statement, not your poor wife who has suffered enough from your actions. You’re a COWARD.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Sunday weighed in on the issues surrounding Platner, noting he had “concerns.”

“That guy has questions to answer. And that’s what campaigns are for,” Booker said.