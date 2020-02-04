Durbin: The Iowa Caucus ‘Should Come to an End’ – Need ‘More Diverse Beginning’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that the Iowa caucus is a tradition “which should come to an end” and that there should be “a more diverse beginning to this test of our presidential candidates.”

Durbin said, “I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end. As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting. People who work all day, pick up the kids at daycare, do you think they’re headed to the caucus next? Of course not. We’ve got to have a means for people to express themselves that is reliable. Unfortunately, the caucus system is not.”

He added that Iowa “does not reflect our party, and the fact that we’re putting so many chips on the table in Iowa, here we are, the morning after, with the Iowa caucus turning out to be one big political asterisk. And that is not a good outcome by any means. Yes, I would like to see a more diverse beginning to this test of our presidential candidates. And it’s up to our party to lead the way to make that happen.”

