Tim Kaine on SOTU: Trump Behaved Like a ‘Jackass’ and Pelosi Responded

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address was an appropriate response to Trump being a “jackass.”

Anchor Andrea Mitchell asked, “The president has been slamming Nancy Pelosi — he and his allies — for tearing up the speech at the end of the State of the Union. He did not shake her hand when she proffered it at the beginning. She left out it is my high privilege and distinct honor the traditional words. There were snubs back and forth. Did it warrant her tearing it up to see all of those factual misstatements claiming that the Republicans are protecting pre-existing conditions when they’re in court fighting to overturn Obamacare and all those other claims about the economy and trolling her with the Rush Limbaugh Medal of Freedom?”

“Andrea, you’ve kind of given my thoughts about this,” Kaine replied. “I didn’t see the end of the speech when she did that. And so I got asked about it later and I was just surprised because I hadn’t seen it. But I said wait, he won’t shake her hand and he gives a Medal of Freedom to somebody who’s called her every name in the book for years and he stands up there and lies about health care but we’re going to talk about how she should respond? He can behave like a jackass but we have to jump all over her back? I mean, I don’t get the double standard.”

