GOP Rep. Rogers: Pelosi ‘Embarrassed the Country by the Way She Behaved’

One of the more newsworthy events coming out of Tuesday’s State of the Union address was not anything President Donald Trump had done.

Instead, it was what Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had done near the end of the address, in which she tore up an official copy of Trump’s remarks.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, castigated Pelosi for what he called an embarrassment to the country.

“First, it was beneath the dignity of her office,” Rogers said. “Second, it was very immature, in terrible taste. She can disagree with the president of the United States if she wants to — but at like the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It is a very high honor to be Speaker. She embarrassed the country by the way she behaved.”

Rogers attributed the action to Pelosi’s unhappiness over Trump’s successes.

“She’s just upset because he is doing so well,” Rogers added. “She has got to find a way to show contempt for the president at all times. You know, she’s referred to him as one of the most corrupt presidents in American history. She’s pushed an effort to remove him from office through impeachment, which is an abuse of the Constitution, and then behaved in such an adolescent fashion just because she’s angry that he is doing a great job. Instead of being proud for the country, she had to show herself as being immature and intemperate, and that’s unfortunate.”

The Alabama Republican added that the physical shredding of the speech act was not the only instance of Pelosi’s ill-advised behavior.

“That was kind of the icing on the cake at the end of the evening,” he said. “The entire night, she showed herself to be in that. When he would say something like, ‘It’s wonderful we have low unemployment for minorities,’ she wouldn’t even applaud that. When he would talk about how well the economy is doing, she wouldn’t applaud that. She kept looking down and reading the paper instead of acknowledging he was speaking. On several occasions, not only would she shake her head in disagreement, she would contort her face in a way that to show she was grossly upset with what he just said — just things that are beneath the dignity of the office. And it is offensive as a member of Congress when she was doing it. Just as an American, it was disappointing.”

