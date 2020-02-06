WH’s Grisham: Dems ‘Should Be Held Accountable’ for Impeachment Efforts

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sounded off on the Democrats’ impeachment efforts following President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

Grisham revealed the White House is “prepared” for Democrats to continue pushing to impeach Trump despite his acquittal the day before. She then told “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats “should be held accountable” for trying to “hurt” the country and the president.

“People should be held accountable, the Democrats should be held accountable for not only what they did to the president and to his family and the administration but the country,” Grisham declared. “People need to understand what the Democrats did was dishonest and it was corrupt and it had no other motive than to take him out in 2020. People should be held accountable for anything they do to try to hurt this country and this president.”

Grisham did not go into detail on how Democrats will be held accountable, but she touted Trump’s polling numbers as Democratic leadership behaves like “sore losers” for complaining about how the Senate impeachment trial was handled.

