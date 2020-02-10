Nunes: Democrats May Concoct New Trump ‘Hoax’

Monday during an interview with Fox News Channel, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, warned Democrats on that committee could be working on concocting a new hoax aimed at President Donald Trump in the wake of his Senate impeachment trial acquittal.

According to Nunes, it could start with former National Security Advisor John Bolton and added that whatever the House Intelligence Committee Democrats do devise, it would have support from the mainstream media.

“Well, I’d say that old habits die hard,” he explained. “They’ve done nothing else for their entire time that they’ve controlled Congress and, don’t forget, the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee started this right after Trump was elected, so that’s going over three years.

“I’m not sure that they actually know how to do anything else because, for the most — for all practical purposes, the Intelligence Committee in the House isn’t really meeting,” Nunes added. “So my guess is they’re going to start with John Bolton, maybe others. They may concoct a new — a new hoax. I’m not sure that, you know, that — that the American people will believe it. But you can be sure of one thing: The mainstream media will support whatever it is the narrative is that they want to build.”

