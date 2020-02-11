Biden: ‘We Could Run Mickey Mouse Against This President and Have a Shot’

During a Tuesday interview that aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested Mickey Mouse could “have a shot” against President Donald Trump.

MSNBC’s Willie Geist asked the former vice president as part of the network’s New Hampshire primary coverage if he agreed with Democratic strategist James Carville’s assertion that the Democrats will give Trump four more years if they nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose,” Biden replied. “I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.”

