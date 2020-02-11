Matthews: Biden’s Not ‘In the Running for Moderate Leader’ – Sanders ‘Delivered a Knockout Punch’ to Warren

During MSNBC’s New Hampshire primary coverage on Tuesday, host Chris Matthews stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “is not even in the running for moderate leader anymore,” and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “delivered a knockout punch tonight” against fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Matthews said, “I think, Brian, it seems to me, there has been a successful campaign by Bernie Sanders on the progressive left. He’s won that battle, at least up in New Hampshire, he may continue to do so. But he’s definitely delivered a knockout punch tonight against Elizabeth Warren. On the other side, Biden is not even in the running for moderate leader anymore, and that’s a big development tonight. It is a battle on the moderate side between those — between Buttigieg and [Klobuchar]. It just is. And I think we’re going to see the problem they both have is money and organization around the rest of the country. Are they going to end up like Paul Tsongas did up here many years ago and couldn’t go anywhere afterwards? And that’s the problem they both face.”

