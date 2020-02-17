Dem Rep. Meeks: ‘I Have Long Thought’ Barr Should Resign

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) reacted to a report that over 1,100 former Department of Justice officials have called on Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Meeks said in the interview that he has “long thought” Barr should resign, reasoning he is not “standing up for policy” and is instead doing what President Donald Trump wants him to do.

“I have long thought that maybe he should resign because he’s not standing up for policy,” Meeks explained. “He seems to be, and it seems, then translates to what the president says and what the president wants on specific cases, that seems to be what Barr is doing. And that’s not what the U.S. Attorney General’s job is.”

“We’ve never had this problem before,” he added. “This is a Trump-induced problem. We didn’t have a problem with prior presidents getting involved in this same manner.”

