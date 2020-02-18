FNC’s Gutfeld: Trump’s Blagojevich Commutation ‘Doesn’t Fit the Mission of Draining the Swamp’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said President Donald Trump commuting the prison sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) did not “fit the mission of draining the swamp.”

Co-host Dana Perino said, “That was a huge story at the time… Then there was the attempted extortion of the children’s hospital and other things for personal gain. That was at the time kind of the definition of the swamp.”

Co-host Jesse Watters said, “He tried to sell a Senate seat and then got caught. I think he probably got his sentence commuted because he was on Celebrity Apprentice. Everybody knows it’s probably a personal connection.”

Gutfeld said, “This doesn’t fit the mission of draining the swamp. Blago was one of the worst kind of swamp rats. He was selling a seat, and we did that story here … We talked about what a crook he was and how bad it was. And that’s why it’s like — it’s not something I agree with, it’s not something I care too much about. I would prefer to see other people more deserving of commutation.”

