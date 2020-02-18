Sanders Adviser Weaver: Bloomberg Doesn’t ‘Give a Damn About Working Class Voters’ – Trying ‘Hostile, Corporate Takeover’ of W.H.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Jeff Weaver, Senior Adviser to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign, stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and President Trump don’t “give a damn about working class voters,” and accused Bloomberg of attempting “a hostile, corporate takeover” of the White House.

Weaver said, “You know, candidates can evolve on an issue or two or have a different way of looking at something over time, but a candidate who is completely remaking himself so that virtually every position he’s ever had he’s now repudiating, you know, folks have got to worry about what they’re being sold. And I think they’re being sold a bill of goods here. And look, the answer to Trump’s right-wing, reactionary politics, is not a hostile, corporate takeover of the Democratic Party, or of the White House. That’s not the answer.”

Weaver further stated that working class voters will “come home to the candidate who actually does give a damn about working class voters, and that’s not Donald Trump, and frankly, it’s not Michael Bloomberg.”

