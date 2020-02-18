SD Gov. Noem: Bloomberg Farmers Comment ‘Pompous Ignorance’ — ‘Who Does Mike Bloomberg Think He Is?’

Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) slammed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, for his comments on farmers.

The governor of the heavily agricultural South Dakota described the remarks as “pompous ignorance.”

“You know, that comment is nothing but pompous ignorance,” Noem said. “Who does Mike Bloomberg think he is? You know, every single day, farmers work long hours, but they don’t just have to deal with the labor side. They understand genetics and engineering, biology, chemistry. It is incredibly difficult for farmers, every day, to feed the world. And I’m just so proud. My entire family is farmers. I’ve been a farmer my entire life. His comment is so out of touch with everyday Americans.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor