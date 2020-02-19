Biden: Bloomberg’s Values ‘Are Still Basically Republican’

During MSNBC’s coverage of Wednesday’s NBC News Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that fellow 2020 Democrat former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was exposed as someone with values that “are still basically Republican.”

Biden said, “I think what it did was it showed a little bit about whether or not Mike Bloomberg was really a Democrat. I mean, the basic values he has, he’s a good guy, but the basic values he had are still basically Republican. It also exposed the fact that these ads he’s running that he and Obama were such close buddies, he didn’t support Obama. He didn’t support the Affordable Care Act. He didn’t support the vast majority of what we intended to do, including on Wall Street. And we — and so I think this idea, this — all these ads, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ads about he and Barack just are not accurate.”

