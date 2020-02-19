MSNBC’s Johnson: Bloomberg ‘Lost Everything’ in Las Vegas

MSNBC political analyst and The Root senior editor Jason Johnson declared during his network’s post-Democrat presidential debate wrap-up that New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D-NY) “lost everything.”

Johnson said, “The big new name was going to be Michael Bloomberg. This was probably the most expensive night in Vegas I’ve ever seen. He lost everything. This guy has spent 320 million dollars. He had the opportunity to stand on stage and appear to be an equal, and he looked bored. He looked disenchanted. He stumbled over obvious questions that anybody would have anticipated about sexual harassment and NDA’s and stop and frisk. I thought it was a bad night for him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN