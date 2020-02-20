John Kerry: Trump’s Logan Act Accusation a ‘Presidential Lie’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Secretary of State John Kerry reacted to President Donald Trump accusing him and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) of violating the Logan Act after Murphy said he had recently met with Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Trump said the two “grossly violated the Logan Act,” noting there would be “very serious ramifications” if it had been done by Republicans.

John Kerry and Senator Chris Murphy grossly violated the Logan Act with respect to Iran. If a Republican did what they did, there would be very serious ramifications! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Kerry called it “another presidential lie”

“That is once again another presidential lie, a complete effort by the president to distort reality,” Kerry told host Ed Henry.

He added, “If [Trump] knew anything about the law, he’d know I didn’t negotiate with anybody. I did what every senator and secretaries of state in history have done, which is continue to go to conferences abroad or have meetings in order to be well-informed. We engaged in no negotiation.”

Kerry then called on Trump to “focus” on his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“[W]hat he ought to do is focus on somebody called Rudy Giuliani who’s been out there engaged in very direct negotiations in an effort to try to do a subterfuge foreign policy,” he stated.

