MSNBC’s Johnson: ‘Racist Liberal Whites’ Love Sanders — Staffers Are ‘Island of Misfit Black Girls’

MSNBC contributor and editor at “The Root,” Jason Johnson said 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the favorite candidate of “racist, liberal whites.”

Johnson also said some of Sanders’ staffers are from the “island of misfit black girls,” during an interview on Thursday’s broadcast of Sirius XM’s “The Karen Hunter Show.”

Johnson said, “I do find it fascinating that some racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders consistently.”

He added, “The man cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you on a regular basis it doesn’t mean your campaign is serious.”

