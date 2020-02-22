Pete Buttigieg: Bloomberg Is Not What Democrats Believe In

Friday on MSNBC, former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of the frontrunners vying for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, went on offense against former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

After going on offense against rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Buttigieg turned his sights on Bloomberg, nothing he had opposed former President Barack Obama.

“I think there’s a theory out there that says, OK, let’s put up one New York billionaire against another New York billionaire,” he said. “But I don’t want us to spend the next few months arguing over who created a more toxic environment for women or any of the other weaknesses that were on such striking display on the debate stage. Let me be clear. Mike Bloomberg is politically nothing like Donald Trump, but he’s also not like what most Democrats believe in, somebody who opposed Barack Obama, somebody who opposed increases in the minimum wage.”

“Here we have three mayors who were on the stage last night — or the other night at the debate. I’m the only one who’s actually been a Democratic mayor,” Buttigieg added. “And I think that’s what Democrats are looking for, somebody who has been consistent in standing for the values of this party, but also ready to do it in a way that can invite independents and some crossover Republicans into the coalition that will beat Donald Trump.”

