GOP Sen. Perdue: Bernie Sanders a ‘Gift to the Republican Party’

With Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emerging as the Democrat Party’s 2020 delegate front-runner following the Nevada caucuses, Democrats are worried about the impact a socialist could have on the party.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Monday’s “Fox & Friends” called Sanders “a gift to the Republican Party” as far as getting back the majority in the House.

“We have every opportunity to get the House back,” Perdue advised. “I mean, Bernie Sanders is a gift to the Republican Party and the economic turnaround that President Trump is executing right now. Look, we have the greatest contrast that America has ever had I think between two potential presidents here. On the one hand, you’ve got Donald Trump who is executing the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history. On the other hand, you’ve got Bernie Sanders who has lived off somebody else his entire life promising free stuff.”

He later added, “If you look at what he’s promising, it’s the same thing that the Soviets did in Russia, the Germans did in ’33, the Cubans did in ’59 and even Venezuela today. It’s a lie. And so what we’re talking about here — Bernie is promising all of this free stuff, Steve, but the very people who he’s promising to will be the ultimate payers.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent