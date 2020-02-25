Limbaugh: Media Are ‘Reporting on the Coronavirus as They Hope It Evolves’

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh speculated the media were pushing the coronavirus doom-and-gloom narrative as a way to hurt President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh noted how the media have reported other serious situations in the past and remarked they were treating the coronavirus as something they hoped would become more severe than it currently is.

“Look, folks, it is what it is,” Limbaugh said. The media wants it to be what it not yet is. Now, it could be. It could evolve and who knows what it could be. Right now, the media is reporting on the coronavirus as they hope it evolves. They hope for hurricanes on the first day of hurricane season. They hope for Hurricane Katrina, so they can say, “Climate change!”

Anything to advance the leftist agenda. Now, the leftist agenda includes getting rid of Trump. They would love for the coronavirus to be this deadly strain that wipes everybody out so they could blame Trump for it. Don’t doubt me on that. If you’ve been paying attention to the mainstream media for the past four years, you can’t doubt me on that. They haven’t reported one thing true about these supposed Trump scandals.

There was no collusion with Russia. There was not a shred of evidence. There was nothing he did wrong to be impeached — zip, zero, nada — and yet look at what they made of it. The news became what they wanted to be true, and because they wanted it to be true, they reported it as true. They’re doing the same thing with the coronavirus. Just be patient. Just, you know, be in control. If it evolves and becomes something very bad, I am confident the United States will be prepared for it because we have competent people in these agencies now.

