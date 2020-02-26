Marco Rubio on Bernie Sanders: ‘He’s Actually Not a Socialist — He’s a Marxist’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took issue with the “socialist” label for his colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The Florida Republican argued the proper label would be “Marxist,” given his view of an individual’s role in society.

“I think he’s gotten away with for years saying that he’s a socialist,” he said. “He’s actually not a socialist. He’s a Marxist. This is Marxism, and Marxism is based on the belief that no person has any value as an individual, that your value is that you’re a member of a class. Second, Marxism is based on the belief that an employer and an employee, a worker and an owner, can’t both help each other and both be better off. The worker gets good pay. The employer makes a profit on the capital they’ve invested.”

“But his ideas are Marxist ideas, and Marxism always leads to authoritarianism and dictatorship, eventually,” Rubio continued. “It does everywhere in the world it’s been tried. And as you point out, in my home state of Florida, we have hundreds of thousands of people who have come to this country fleeing some of the very same policies that we’re now seeing advocated on a debate stage in one of our two major political parties. Bernie Sanders is the likely Democratic nominee and, frank — and he’s a Marxist, and these are Marxist ideas and needed to be called for what they are.”

