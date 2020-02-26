MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Has Been ‘Lying’ Since His Inauguration

Host Nicolle Wallace went on a rant Wednesday on MSNBC and accused President Donald Trump of “lying” to American people beginning with his administration comments on the crowd size at his inauguration.

Discussing Trump’s comments about the coronavirus, Wallace said, “Donald Trump’s close ally, so close he awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Rush Limbaugh is on the warpath, accusing the sister of Rod Rosenstein who served as the who served as Donald Trump’s deputy attorney general, as being part of a conspiracy to tank the markets. We’re already in a situation where the information has been tainted, if not contaminated by Trump’s very powerful, in terms of reaching Trump’s base allies in the media calling into question people’s ability to trust information from the CDC?”

She continued, “In some ways, this was inevitable. He started by attacking the intelligence community, lying about his crowd size. He then waged a year’s long war on law enforcement. He’s now reached deep into the Pentagon, the military justice system. He meddled with hurricane forecasts, of all things.”

She added, “I think for anyone looking for the bottom or anything left that is sacred has stopped the search. But the idea that on the brink of a possible global pandemic, his closest allies and friends would be smearing health officials is stunning.”

She concluded, “To do something different than politicize science, like with the hurricane or assail the deep state like Rush Limbaugh did for him today, would require a change in behavior. Donald Trump’s closest friends say he ain’t changing.”

