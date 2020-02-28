Maher: Trump Is ‘Going to Declare Martial Law’ over Coronavirus

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that when the coronavirus outbreak becomes severe, President Trump is “going to declare martial law.”

Maher said, “Now since Trump, I think, is not going to leave anyway, might as well run Bernie. He’s not. And by the way, when the virus gets bad, he’s going to declare martial law. Watch that.”

Maher added, “That could happen. That could totally happen.”

