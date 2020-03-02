Scarborough: Buttigieg ‘Ran a Great Campaign — Made a Wise Decision’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) suspending his 2020 presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.

In his announcement, Buttigieg said he will now do everything in his “power to ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “This seems to me like in so many ways such an A-plus campaign. He did everything right.”

Scarborough praised Buttigieg for exceeding expectations and running “a great campaign,” adding “he made a wise decision” to drop out when he did.

“He drove his opponents crazy because he was young,” Scarborough told Brzezinski. “Many believed he was inexperienced but he was extraordinarily effective.”

He continued, “He made a wise decision. He ran a great campaign, made a wise decision. And you know, George Washington won the war because he first became a master of strategic retreats during the Revolutionary War. It’s the same with politics. This was a strategic retreat for Mayor Pete, who ran a great campaign, but still has to figure out when he runs again how to get support from the black community.”

