WH’s Grisham: ‘Really Disappointing’ Dems Want to Politicize Coronavirus

In a Monday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham took issue with Democrats politicizing the coronavirus to take shots at President Donald Trump as seen in a recent op-ed in The New York Times and by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claiming Trump did not have a plan in place to deal with the virus.

After shooting down the claims made by Schumer and Warren, Grisham advised that now is “not the time to politicize” the coronavirus, instead calling on news outlets and Democrats to help people know the facts.

“[T]his is not the time to politicize anything, and it is the time to comfort people and let people know the facts and, again, the risk to American lives remains low,” Grisham remarked. “You know, it’s really unfortunate, and the president mentioned this over the weekend, this is not the time to politicize something. This is not the time for media outlets to be using this for clicks and for headlines.”

She continued, “For The New York Times to call this the ‘Trumpvirus’ or for Schumer and Warren to falsely claim that there was no plan at all, when the CDC actually had a 52-page plan in place, and then Michael Bloomberg, as you mentioned, having — using this as a political tool with commercials. I mean, it’s really disappointing and it shows a complete lack of leadership, but also it shows what the White House is doing and the focus the White House and this president has.”

