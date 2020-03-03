Axelrod: Sanders ‘Is Not Growing’ and That’s ‘a Big Concern’

During CNN’s Super Tuesday coverage, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “is not growing” and “not building on what he did before, and that would be a big concern.”

Axelrod said, “[T]he last thing I just want to say about Bernie Sanders is, I would be concerned, and I’ve been saying this every single contest. Maine maybe — have been a false positive, but he didn’t perform — he underperformed in Iowa. He underperformed in New Hampshire. You know, he won 86% of the vote in Vermont against Hillary Clinton in 2016. He’s getting 57% tonight. He didn’t — he won every delegate in Vermont. And you go state by state, he won 35% in Virginia. He’s getting 23, 24% tonight. Bernie Sanders is not growing here. He is not building on what he did before, and that would be a big concern.”

