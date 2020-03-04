VIDEO: FedEx Driver Finds Owner’s Lost Dog and Brings Her Home

A Colorado family said their FedEx driver went above and beyond his call of service when he found the couple’s three-year-old golden retriever and brought her home.

“We were getting some repairs done on the house. Our contractor left to go to lunch and shut the front door— and the wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped,” Lisa Menzies told KDVR.

Menzies said the situation could have been disastrous, since she was with her husband out of town at the time.

But shortly after Catcher’s escape, Menzies got a message from a FedEx driver letting her know she had a 61-pound special delivery just for her.

“He just said, ‘I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m going to take her’ and then he put her in the house with such care,” Menzies said.

The family’s Ring doorbell camera caught the entire “delivery” on video.

“Seeing him carry her into the house like that… In my head, I was thinking of the theme song from the Titanic,” Menzies said, smiling. “He was taking such care and love with her that it was really amusing.”

The three-year-old golden retriever is now back with her owners and up to her old tricks thanks to the kindness of a Good Samaritan.

Menzies says she is hoping to thank their hero in person someday.

“He left me a message on my phone when he put the dog in the house. Other than to thank him, via text, I don’t know him personally. So we haven’t seen him again yet,” Menzies said.

This is not the first time a FedEx employee has been recognized for going above and beyond his duties. In February, a patriotic FedEx driver picked up and folded a fallen American flag on a homeowner’s porch.