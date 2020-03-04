Whoopi Goldberg Floats Barack Obama for Biden’s VP Pick

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg pitched former President Barack Obama for the vice president slot on the Democratic Party’s ticket with 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The panel was discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s nine-state Super Tuesday victory, including beating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in an upset win in Texas on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

Goldberg said, “So I had another — I’ve been sitting here — I’ve been crazy all morning.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “It’s a crazy time.”

Goldberg said, “I’m sorry. I’m just going to do my crazy right now.”

McCain said, “I like it. I like when we go rogue.”

Goldberg continued, “Everybody was thinking about who could the VP be for Joe. I thought, oh man, what would happen if Joe Biden said my choice for VP is Barack Obama?”

After the audience cheered, Goldberg said, “He won’t, but it’s not illegal.”

McCain said, “It’s not going to happen.”

ABC legal analyst and co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think it’s illegal.”

Goldberg said, “It’s not illegal.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “But you have to be eligible to run for president when you’re the vice president and he can’t.”

Goldberg said, “That’s not true.”

