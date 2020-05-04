Scarborough to Trump: You Need to ‘Get Checked Out’ — ‘You’re Getting Worse Every Day’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday continued to call in to question President Donald Trump’s mental health, which he has done extensively over the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump took to Twitter early Monday morning to criticize “Psycho Joe Scarborough” for his constant barrage of attacks.

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Scarborough lamented Trump bringing up a “conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the Internet” for a family still mourning the loss of a loved one. He then called on Trump to get mentally “checked out” and let Vice President Mike Pence run the country while he rests because “Americans are dying every day” because of Trump’s mental health.

“Mr. President, I ask that you get checked out. I ask that you take a rest. I ask that you take care of yourself. Maybe let Mike Pence run things for the next week. You’re not well,” Scarborough advised. “Let Mike Pence work with Dr. Fauci, work with Dr. Birx. It’d be best for you politically. It would be best for the country medically. It’d be best for the Republican Party politically. Talk about social distancing, we’re reading stories now of Republicans who are politically distancing from you. You were right when you said we are a country at war. But we’re losing that war.”

He continued, “You assured us in January, it was nothing to worry about. You assured us in February, there was nothing to worry about. You assured Republican senators in March when they were panicked. You said, ‘Just stay calm. It’ll go away.’ You assured African-American leaders that it would go away, just like magic. You assured Americans time and again in April, when things warmed up, it would just go away. You assured us in April it would just go away and not come back in the fall — even when medical professionals, doctors and historians, actually, reminded us that the 1918 pandemic did come back. And it was even worse in the fall. Mr. President, you’re getting worse every day. You need to take a rest. You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks, and come back when you’re feeling a little better and when you can really actually focus on your job. Because you just can’t do that right now. And Americans are dying every day because of it.”

