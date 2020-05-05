Trump on Refilling Supply Stockpile: ‘A Lot of Time’ Wasted on Russia, Impeachment

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Trump stated that the Obama administration left the medical supply stockpile barren and responded to a question on what he did to rebuild stockpiles by stating that over the last three years, he has had “a lot of things going on” and Democrats wasted time on Russia, Ukraine, and impeachment.

After Trump stated that the Obama administration “left us nothing. And we’ve taken it and we have built an incredible stockpile — a stockpile like we’ve never had before.”

Host David Muir then asked, “Many people have heard you say that along the way and have wondered…what did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say were bare?”

Trump responded, “Well, I’ll be honest. I have a lot of things going on. We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia. That turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did Ukraine, Ukraine and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason.”

