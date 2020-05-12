Dem Sen. Murphy: Health Experts Should ‘Stand Up to’ Trump More Than They Do

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that the health experts who testified before the Senate “didn’t necessarily take” the opportunity to correct some of the statements made by President Trump and that they “bear a responsibility, probably more often than they do, to stand up to this president and correct his mistruths.”

After host Lawrence O’Donnell stated that we saw what the experts are “capable of saying once they’re free of Donald Trump.”

Murphy stated, “I think you saw a hint of that, but they were free to, of their own volition, rebut any of the insane things that the president has said. And they didn’t necessarily take that opportunity today. Listen, from the very beginning, I think we have always been vexed about this question as to what advice we give smart people who are working in the Trump administration. It is hard to watch some of these public servants stand behind this president as he lies through his teeth and then have them refuse to correct the record. At the same time, I’m pretty sure I want Dr. Fauci in the room, even if there are very few times when the president is listening to his advice instead of some flunky or lackey. And so, I think we treated these witnesses respectfully today because we understand the position that we’re in. We’re glad that they’re doing these jobs. But they do, I think, bear a responsibility, probably more often than they do, to stand up to this president and correct his mistruths.”

