Pelosi: GOP Being ‘Partisan,’ Dems Meeting Americans’ Needs with Coronavirus Stimulus

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Republicans were “partisan” in their comments about the $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which she insisted is not a so-called liberal wish list.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So let’s talk about this bill. Your Republican counterpart, Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, called it a liberal wish list of a bunch of items that you wanted to have passed even before the coronavirus pandemic happened. What’s your response to that? Is this very specifically coronavirus focused, or are there things in here that have nothing to do with it?”

Pelosi said, “He knows that what he said isn’t so. Putting that aside, I can’t be bothered about what others say. What I’m proud of is what we are doing. And the fact is that in all four of the bills that have passed before, they’ve all been bipartisan, and we’ve all in our caucus agreed that everything is coronavirus-centric and also in a timely way that relates to the virus. It’s too deadly to our lives, to our livelihood, to our democracy, for us to use it for any other purpose.”

Tapper said, “So, no partisanship and yet the House Republicans sound like they oppose this bill. The Senate Republicans oppose this bill. The White House, it doesn’t sound like they’re supporting this bill. That sounds partisan to me, am I wrong?”

Pelosi responded, “Well, it may be partisan on their part, but it’s not partisan on our part to meet the needs of the American people. Let me reiterate — we passed four bills, all of them bipartisan. This is the fifth bill.”

