Brzezinski: Biden’s Basement Campaign ‘a Stark Contrast to the Circus’ Trump Puts on Daily

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski praised 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden’s basement campaign amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brzezinski said Biden’s basement campaign “provides such a stark contrast to the circus” and “horrific sideshow” put on daily by President Donald Trump in his coronavirus briefings.

“I actually think Joe Biden’s basement campaign provides such a stark contrast to the circus, to the ridiculous, horrific sideshow that the president puts on almost on a daily basis — consistently wrong, consistently dangerous, consistently mean, consistently often bullying people and even sometimes with a splash of racism just to distract. Just a dash,” Brzezinski stated.

“And honestly, arguing whether or not Joe Biden is doing enough right now, when he’s doing exactly the right thing which is following the guidelines and truly wishing this president was doing a better job and was focused on the pandemic, truly from the bottom of his heart worried about this,” she continued. “What more can he do but step aside and let this ridiculous you know what show play out? Because the American people can see it. It’s the same argument about showing the briefings. It’s revealing to the American people what they’ve got as a president.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent