Whitmer: Trump’s Threats ‘Unacceptable’ — ‘Petty Political Stuff’ While People Are Dying

Thursday on “CBS This Morning,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) called President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan for sending absentee ballot applications to voters “unacceptable.”

Discussing Trump’s threat while she is dealing with two dams that broke and 10,000 residents being evacuated, Whitmer said, You know, we are in the midst of this global pandemic. We lost 5,000 people in the state of Michigan. It’s been devastating. We are at a point where we think it’s safe to start re-engaging sectors of our economy, but then this flood hits. We’ve got to evacuate tens of thousands of people who are worried and scared. On top of this global pandemic. And to have this kind of distraction is just ridiculous, to be honest.”

She continued, “Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable. My hope is that today he will be in Michigan. He’ll see we are hard-working, good Americans. We need the support of our federal government as much of as anybody else, if not more right now, because of this added challenge. And I’m hopeful that he comes away knowing that that’s what’s most important. No petty political stuff that he had going with the secretary of state yesterday. We’ve got to be focused on doing the right thing right now on behalf of the people.”

