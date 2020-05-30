Dem Rep. Garamendi: Riots Have Taken Focus from George Floyd’s Death and Real Issues on Policing and Race

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that because of the rioting, “The unfortunate and the tragic death of George Floyd” and legitimate issues on policing and race have “now receded from our attention” and “are no longer in the front of our vision.”

Garamendi said, “The unfortunate and the tragic death of George Floyd [has] now receded from our attention and all of the troubles of police and black are no longer in the front of our vision. What is in the front of our vision is this anarchy. And that’s a terrible, terrible display, and it’s removing our attention away from things that we really have to deal with: police and black, minorities, inequality in our country, all of those issues, to say nothing of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still raging through our communities. We’re losing the attention, and whatever the reason, and whatever perpetrators and anarchists or other folks that are inciting these violent riots is terrible, and has to stop, and whatever we need to put it down, is going to take place, wherever, in our communities across the nation.”

