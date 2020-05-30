MSNBC Guest Christina Greer Likens George Floyd Riots to French Revolution

Saturday on MSNBC during coverage of the riots around the country underway in the name of George Floyd’s death, MSNBC regular guest and Fordham professor Christina Greer compared the civil unrest to that which took place during the French Revolution.

According to Greer, inequality would result in the chickens coming home to roost.

“When you look at the president and how he chooses to use his role as the executive of the United States,” she said. “We see how he has failed the American people across the nation when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and the disproportionate deaths we’re seeing, we’re well over 100,000, and people are just going about their business. We have 40 million Americans file for unemployment. That’s just people who filed for unemployment, not people who were destitute and really worried about not just themselves but entire communities. When we think about the French Revolution, the rich stole so much from the poor, the only thing the poor had left to eat are the rich.”

“Pretty soon America will have to realize this growing inequality and inequity that we continue to sow generation after generation — chickens are going to come home to roost,” Greer continued. “I think in this particular moment there’s so much pain. We have to keep remembering, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and the stress and strain of all of this sickness and the death that is happening in communities across the nation is on top of police state-sanctioned violence. When we look at how people who were sworn to serve and protect us view us as not human, sub-human, animals in some instances, egged on by the highest levels of government, and this is a boiling point.

