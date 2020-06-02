NYPD Union Leader Ed Mullins Begs Trump to Send Troops — ‘We’re Being Told to Stand Down’

The New York Police Department has been told to stand down in the face of rioting and looting, according to Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA).

“NYPD is losing the city of New York,” Mullins said to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday. “We have no leadership right now from City Hall to the brass of the NYPD. The men and women are being pelted with rocks, bricks. Cars lit on fire, and this is continuous. We have a curfew that has been implemented tonight at 8:00 [p.m.], and everyone is still out rioting in the streets of New York.”

The SBA is a trade union in New York City which represents Sergeants of the NYPD. It is the second-largest police union in New York City.

Mullins begged President Donald Trump to prepare to send troops to protect New York City.

“If President Trump is watching this, I am asking the president to please, please send federal personnel to New York City and monitor what is going on. If Governor Cuomo does not implement the National Guard immediately, then the federal government is going to have to step in,” Mullins said. “The NYPD is more than capable of addressing what is going on in the city of New York, but our hands are being tied. The rank-and-file members of all ranks have sent me numerous emails, letters, text messages, photos of how New York City is being destroyed.”

“We have no leadership coming from City Hall,” he continued. “We are being told to stand down. This is the far left’s version of broken windows. Everything is happening. We have a city that is being destroyed. The public that lives there is in fear for their own lives.”

Later in the segment, Mullins reiterated his call for federal intervention and mentioned New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio by name.

“We need federal help,” Mullins added. “We need federal personnel in the city of New York to take the lead. We have no leadership. Mayor de Blasio is not allowing the NYPD to do their job. The commissioners, the chiefs of the NYPD are too afraid to let the men and women keep control of the city. History has shown you must enforce the laws. We can no longer tolerate police officers’ cars being fire-bombed, the public not being able to open their stores, not being able to walk down the street. This is not the agenda of a free society. This needs to be addressed. We need the leadership in New York.”

Follow John Carney on Twitter @carney