Trump: Officers Who Watched Floyd Killing ‘in a Very Bad Category’ – His Killing ‘Should Never Have Happened’

During an interview with Newsmax TV’s “Spicer and Co.” on Wednesday, President Trump stated that George Floyd’s death was a “terrible thing” and that while the other officers who watched the arrest, weren’t in the same category as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, they are “certainly in a very bad category.”

Host and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asked, “Mr. President, tell me, what were you thinking, what was going through your heart and your mind when you saw that video of George Floyd being killed?”

Trump stated, “Well, it was a terrible thing. It should never have happened. Something snapped, I think, with the policeman, and the other three watching it were – I guess you can’t put it in the same category, but it was certainly in a very bad category. And nothing good comes out of that. That was a very bad thing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett