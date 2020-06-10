Jim Jordan: Feds Can Incentivize Better Training and Accountability for Police

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that federal tax dollars can be used to “get the kind of training and kind of accountability” for police “that will help make things better.”

Jordan said, “Look, we live in a federalist system. We would much prefer this stuff happen at the state and local level. That’s where it’s supposed to happen. But there are things that we can incentivize, when it comes to federal tax dollars, that can hopefully get the kind of training and kind of accountability in place that will help make things better.”

He later added, “We’re talking with people in the Justice Department, people in the White House, people in the Senate, and we’re talking with our — my Democratic colleagues to try to come up with how we can incentivize, use federal tax dollars to help states and localities move in the right direction…it’s accountability. It’s transparency. It’s proper training. All those things are important.”

Jordan also said that the focus should be on “working together” to ensure that things like the killings of George Floyd and Pat Underwood never happen again, and “I think you saw that in the hearing today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett