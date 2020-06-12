‘Morning Joe’ on Trump’s Lack of Empathy: ‘He Just Doesn’t Get It’ — ‘He Is so Disconnected from the Mainstream of America’

Friday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to The New York Times, highlighting President Donald Trump’s “inability to demonstrate empathy” in a time of crisis.

Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed that Trump “just doesn’t get it” when it comes to being empathetic, with Scarborough saying the president is “so disconnected from the mainstream of America.”

“[T]hat lack of empathy, Joe, that is predominant in all of these crises, from coronavirus to racial unrest,” Brzezinski stated. “He just doesn’t get it.

“Well, he is so disconnected from the mainstream of America, and that’s now including from the United States military, not only its leaders but the rank and file, on these issues. But also, a growing number of evangelicals, certainly a growing number of white Catholics, if you look at the polls,” Scarborough added. “And, you know, The New York Times talked about his harsh and violent language — of course, we remember that and played clips of it during the campaign when he talked about he liked the good old days when people got knocked down and take them out on stretchers, and if you beat up that guy I’ll pay for your legal fees. And, of course, it’s continued, but in the middle of these protests, in the middle of this unrest, after the president has seen that his poll numbers have collapsed, talking about shooting people that are protesting, vicious dogs being sicked on people outside of the White House, you would think he would see his poll numbers drop and understand he’s got to take a different tact.”

