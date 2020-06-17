Limbaugh: Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton Set-Up to Inherit the MAGA Agenda Post-Trump Presidency

During his Wednesday broadcast, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh expressed his disappointment in the Supreme Court for a recent ruling granting civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community, especially as two of the so-called conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, sided with the liberal-leaning justices.

Limbaugh commended Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for his remarks about the failure of the conservative judicial movement, which led Limbaugh to point out he saw Hawley and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) as the two most-likely Republican figures to carry the mantle of the Trump agenda after his presidency.

“What it does is it’s setting Hawley up well for a presidential run in 2024,” he said. “I think you’ve got two Republicans right now that… We’re just talking about 2024 right now. We’re assuming that Trump wins. We’re assuming Trump’s going to win in November. So the next presidential race where there will be an open ticket will be 2024.”

Right now, Josh Hawley is making a move on it, and so is Tom Cotton, and they are positioning themselves as heirs of the Trump movement, heirs of a populist movement,” Limbaugh continued. “They are not selling some return to conservative, small government — you know, whatever the old conservative arguments were: Smaller, less spending, smaller government. They’re setting themselves up to inherit the Trump agenda, which is populism, Make America Great Again. That’s okay. I mean, I’m fine with that. I think it’s cool for them to already be thinking about this. I like both of their reactions to what is going on.”

