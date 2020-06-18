Kamala Harris on Being Biden’s VP: ‘I’d Be Honored if Asked’

Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a female running mate.

Among those heavily considered to be on Biden’s shortlist of potential picks is Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was once a 2020 Democratic candidate.

When asked Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show” about the possibility of joining Biden’s ticket, Harris said she would be “honored” to be asked to serve in that role.

“I’d be honored if asked, and I’m honored to be a part of the conversation,” Harris told host Stephen Colbert. “But honestly, let me just tell you something. I will do everything in my power wherever I am to help Joe Biden win. I believe this is the most — and this is not rhetoric — I truly believe this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

“Justice is on the ballot in 2020, and saying goodbye to Donald Trump and, you know, go back to Trump Tower has to be imperative of all of us,” she added.

Colbert asked Harris how she went from being a “passionate opponent” of Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential debates to now supporting him and possibly being his vice president.

“It was a debate,” she said while laughing. “Literally, it was a debate. It was called a debate. … I am 1,000% supportive of Joe Biden, and I will, again, do everything I can to make sure he’s elected.”

