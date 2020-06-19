Edwards: Trump Sowing ‘Chaos’ for His ‘Hardcore White Supremacist Base’ with Tulsa Rally

Friday on MSNBC, network political commentator former Rep. Donna Edwards (D- MD) accused President Donald Trump of choosing Tulsa, OK for his rally on Saturday to spread chaos among black Americans to please his “hardcore white supremacist base.”

Host Joy Reid said, “It is a weird thing. The candidate creates the vibe that they want. They create what they want reflected back to them in the audience. Donald Trump seems to luxuriate in creating atmospheres of violence. That’s what he enjoys at his rallies. As somebody who has been an elected official in the South, people leave Maryland out of the South, but it’s the upper South, what kind of message do you think is being sent to black Americans by Donald Trump holding this rally a day after Juneteenth, so close to the Greenwood section in Tulsa? What do you think he’s intending to say to us?”

Edwards said, “Well, you know, I think it’s not a secret what Donald Trump is both intending to say to black people but also what he’s really saying to his hardcore white supremacist base, and that is that he’s willing to sow chaos and destruction even as he’s running for president and in terms of race to win this election. And so I don’t think that is a secret. It hasn’t been a secret since he descended the escalator at Trump Towers.”

She added, “It strikes me that on this Juneteenth, of course, it’s not an accident that, one, he wanted to hold it on the 19th, but that he is so near the Greenwood massacre. He pretends not to know anything about this history, but he does. And what I would say is that I think he’s trying to sow chaos on the streets, and he wants the threat of that so that he can allow his Trumpian base to come out in the worst way. And so I get worried for us that we have a president of the United States who has no regard for human life, who has no regard for our history and who is willing to go to the absolute lowest common denominator, not even a common one, in order to sow his political seeds and for his own political gain.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN